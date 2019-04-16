Spirited crowd gathers for Ramaphosa, but some still undecided about vote
President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of Seshego not to fall for material incentives in exchange for their votes.
POLOKWANE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Seshego residents that the governing party has improved their lives, but not everyone was convinced by his claim.
Ramaphosa was on a one-day stopover in Polokwane on Tuesday to boost support for the African National Congress (ANC).
A spirited crowd gathered in Seshego where Ramaphosa told them not to fall for material incentives in exchange for their votes for other parties.
Ramaphosa also visited the home of local resident Mela Selepe who was overwhelmed by the attention.
ANC President Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa has been met by an excited crowd as he prepares to address the residents of Seshego in Seshego Extension 76 Park#GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/p1rwSzCyz9— #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 16, 2019
“Right now look at the street, everyone is just looking at me. I’m a celebrity,” said an excited Selepe.
She told Ramaphosa the community needed a clinic because of long queues at the nearest hospital. Selepe said she was still undecided about her vote.
Silas Mashilo (29), who looked on from a street corner, said his vote was a secret.
“You don’t have to tell someone you're an ANC supporter. Even now maybe I’m an EFF (supporter), but I’m wearing an ANC T-shirt,” he said.
A man wearing a Socialist Workers’ Revolutionary Party T-shirt said he would vote ANC.
