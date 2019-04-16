South Africans really unhealthy, public health sector needs improvement - report
An academic article published by Stellenbosch University's Family Medicine Department revealed the sorry state of South Africans Health and highlights the importance of drastically improving the public healthcare sector.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa might be synonymous with sunshine and the salubrious great outdoors, but it turns out our citizens are among the unhealthiest on Earth.
An academic article published by Stellenbosch University's Family Medicine Department revealed the sorry state of South Africans' health and highlights the importance of drastically improving the public healthcare sector.
The Indigo Health Index considered ten factors including obesity, alcohol abuse, diabetes and tobacco use and South Africa comes out looking pretty bad.
More than 28% of adults in the country are considered obese.
Family Medicine Professor at Stellenbosch University, Bob Mash, says the primary healthcare sector needs to up its game when it comes to diagnosing depression.
“If you look at the conditions that are diagnosed in South African primary care, depression is way down the list. So actually our problem in South Africa is very common, but we're missing it."
Mash believes that the only way to turn the tide is to prioritise prevention in the public health sector.
"Visiting households, looking at what the health risks are in the households and looking more at prevention and promotion rather than sort of health workers sitting in clinics waiting for people to come and complain of ill health."
World Health Organisation's statistics show that around 26% of the population between the ages of 30 and 70 are likely to die from cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba must apologise for calling residents drunk
-
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running low
-
GALLERY: Alex residents disrupt, jeer Mashaba at meeting
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike
-
Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappeared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.