Moody's again warns SA of growing debt
Moody’s was the last of the big three ratings agencies to give South Africa an investment-grade rating, so markets are sensitive to any pronouncement it makes on the fiscal and economic strength of Africa’s most industrialised economy.
JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Moody’s warned South Africa again on Tuesday that growing government debt linked to bailouts of state firms would continue to pressure the country’s investment grade status.
Moody’s was the last of the big three ratings agencies to give South Africa an investment-grade rating, so markets are sensitive to any pronouncement it makes on the fiscal and economic strength of Africa’s most industrialised economy.
“The credit profile would face downward pressure if Moody’s expects that government debt and contingent liabilities risk from SOEs (state-owned enterprises) will continue to rise to levels no longer consistent with a Baa3,” said Moody’s senior credit officer Lucie Villa in a research report.
Moody’s last month postponed a review of South Africa’s creditworthiness, a reprieve that boosted the rand and local bonds.
In the research report, Moody’s said that while South Africa’s public debt was similar to other countries ranked at the same level, the upward trajectory, along with weak economic growth, was worrying.
In February, South Africa’s National Treasury granted power utility Eskom a R69 billion ($4.9 billion) bailout over the next three years to help it service its R420 billion debt.
But the firm said this month it needed more cash to survive and avoid implementing countrywide blackouts it unleashed in February and March that are expected to have dampened first-quarter growth.
The rand hardly moved following the research report, trading steady at 14.0800 at 1015 GMT.
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex, said: “Today’s report and its contradictory statements will do nothing to assuage increasing disquiet amongst investors about Moody’s rating of South Africa.”
More in Business
-
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfully
-
Numsa serves Comair with strike notice
-
How the new flight between CT & US will boost the local economy
-
Rand inches higher as bulls reappear
-
Steinhoff seeks claimants to reveal identities to negotiate settlements
-
Huawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.