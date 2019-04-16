Solskjaer will use 'gut feeling' to pick United team for Barca
Alexis Sanchez and Nemanja Matic were part of United’s 22-man travelling squad as they look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.
BENGALURU - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will let his “last little gut feeling” decide his starting lineup for Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal, second leg against Barcelona.
Alexis Sanchez and Nemanja Matic were part of United’s 22-man travelling squad as they look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.
Chilean forward Sanchez, who scored 47 times in 141 appearances with Barca between 2011 and 2014, has not featured since picking up a knee injury against Southampton last month, while Matic is recovering from a muscle injury.
United lost the home leg against Paris St Germain in the previous round 2-0 before turning the tie around in the French capital, and Solskjaer is hopeful his players can serve up a repeat at the Nou Camp.
“I think I’ll be so focused, so concentrated,” Solskjaer told the BBC.
“I’ll have my last little gut feeling on who to play.
“Because against PSG I had a team in my mind when we travelled in the morning, walk out into the stadium, see the stadium and you say ‘nah, I’ll change, I need to do this, he needs to play’ and it turned out ok.”
The Nou Camp has an added significance for Solskjaer after he scored a stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich at the stadium in United’s treble-winning season.
“That goal has been mentioned a few times, yes,” the 46-year-old said.
“So many people have congratulated me and talked to me about that night. They say ‘it was the best night of my life but don’t tell my wife’ — that kind of thing.”
United’s short-term target is to secure a Premier League top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League, but Solskjaer wants the club to compete for major honours next season.
He stressed it was important to have strong characters in the dressing room if United are to compete with Europe’s elite on a regular basis.
“If you want to win, if you want to play at Man United you have to have a personality,” Solskjaer added.
“You have to stand up for yourself against big boys because you’re going to play against top players in the world and then you can’t look round and always ask for help. We all have to step up.”
Popular in Sport
-
Sundowns reach semi-finals as Ahly make tame exit from Africa
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay
-
Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?
-
CT boy who survived shooting to represent SA at international soccer tour
-
Bafana coach Baxter pleased with 'good' Afcon group draw
-
Solskjaer admits Man U benefitted from good fortune in victory over West Ham
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.