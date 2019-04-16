View all in Latest
Skyscraper housing Australia, UK embassies in Madrid evacuated after bomb threat

TV footage showed a police cordon and fire trucks outside the building.

FILE: Spanish firefighters leave after inspecting a security threat at the Torre Espacio skyscraper at the Cuatro Torres (Four Towers) business park in Madrid on 16 April 2019. A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies was evacuated over a bomb threat, police said. Picture: AFP
FILE: Spanish firefighters leave after inspecting a security threat at the Torre Espacio skyscraper at the Cuatro Torres (Four Towers) business park in Madrid on 16 April 2019. A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies was evacuated over a bomb threat, police said. Picture: AFP
41 minutes ago

MADRID - A skyscraper housing embassies in Madrid was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received by telephone at the Australian embassy there, a police spokeswoman said.

The 57-storey, 235-metre high Torre Espacio, one of four towers located in the Spanish capital’s financial district, also houses the embassies of Britain and Canada.

A British embassy spokeswoman said its staff had been evacuated around midday (1000 GMT) and were safely outside the building.

The Australian embassy said on Twitter: “The @AusEmbEsp will remain closed for the rest of today, Tuesday 16 April, until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

TV footage showed a police cordon and fire trucks outside the building.

“The usual emergency protocol was activated immediately,” the police spokeswoman said.

