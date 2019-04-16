Rand weaker after Moody's report
At 1536 GMT, the rand was down 0.3% against the US currency at 14.0900 per dollar, heading for a second straight day of losses.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped on Tuesday, as Moody’s warned of risks to the country’s last investment grade credit rating including rising government debt and slow economic growth.
At 1536 GMT, the rand was down 0.3% against the US currency at 14.0900 per dollar, heading for a second straight day of losses.
Markets are sensitive to any pronouncement Moody’s makes on Africa’s most industrialised economy, as a downgrade to “junk” status by the credit agency could trigger a large selloff in South African debt.
Moody’s said in a research note that while the outlook on South Africa’s Baa3 rating was stable, it did not see growth picking up significantly because of constraints like skills shortages and power supply problems.
The rand strengthened to below 14.00 per dollar last week for the first time since late February, as appetite for riskier emerging-market assets was helped by signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.
But it has now fallen around 0.8% against the dollar since Friday. Trading volumes are expected to be muted this week ahead of Easter public holidays.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond was flat.
On the Johannesburg bourse, stocks followed international equities markets higher.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 Index gained 1.2% to 52,590 points, while the wider All-share Index gained 1.1% to 58,902.
“It’s on the back of positive sentiment on international bourses led by Chinese markets up more than 1% this morning. That followed suit in developing markets,” said FFO Securities portfolio manager Wilmar Buys.
Telecommunications company MTN led the blue-chip index, gaining 3.97% to R101.89. There were also gains for miners like AngloGold Ashanti, which rose by 3.18% to R186.38.
More in Business
-
Kenyan family files lawsuit against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
-
Former bank manager convicted of stealing Kruger Rands to be sentenced in August
-
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike notice
-
Moody's again warns SA of growing debt
-
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfully
-
Numsa serves Comair with strike notice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.