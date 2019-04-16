View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: Talks under way with Chinese to build oil refinery in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in EFF leader Julius Malema’s stronghold of Seshego and earlier spent the morning in a meeting with traditional leaders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Kgabo Moloto III on 16 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Kgabo Moloto III on 16 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
20 minutes ago

POLOKWANE – President Cyril Ramaphosa says talks have started around constructing an oil refinery with the Chinese outside Polokwane.

Ramaphosa addressed an unscheduled meeting at his first stop on the campaign trail in Limpopo on Tuesday the Molatje Moshate traditional authority.

Moletjie Moshate traditional council is 25km outside Polokwane, where Chief Kgabo Moloto III endorsed Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning, setting the tone for how subjects may vote.

He spent Tuesday morning in a meeting with traditional leaders. He later addressed the meeting and received a warm welcome from the locals and promised that the official status of Chief Moloto III, whom they call “king”, would be reviewed.

Ramaphosa addressed concerns by residents and said he was aware that residents had problems with access to water and electricity and promised that the local council would look into their issues.

The people in turn gave Ramaphosa a picture of himself from his student days, saying they always knew he would go far.

Ramaphosa also campaigned in EFF leader Julius Malema’s stronghold of Seshego, about 40 kilometres away.

He was accompanied by Mathabatha, Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana and African National Congress national executive committee member Thoko Didiza.

