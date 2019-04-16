Paris prosecutor: Accident seen as likely cause of Notre Dame fire

Fifty people are working on a “long” and “complex” probe into what caused the fire at Notre Dame, said an official in Paris.

PARIS - The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral was likely to have been the result of an accident and there was no sign it was caused on purpose, Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Tuesday.

“We are favoring the theory of an accident,” Heitz told reporters, adding that fifty people were working on a “long” and “complex” probe into what caused Monday’s fire.