Parents, guardians urged to keep watch over children during Easter break

Child protection statistics show 516 cases of neglect and 12 cases of abandonment were reported between April and June last year in the Western Cape.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is calling on parents and legal guardians to keep their children safe during the Easter break.

Child protection statistics show 516 cases of neglect and 12 cases of abandonment were reported between April and June last year.

There were more than 1,600 requests for child protection during this time.

Spokesperson Cayla Murray said cases of missing children and child abandonment were often reported to the department over the Easter holidays.

“This is caused by, among others, children being left alone and parents using substances, in turn they neglect their duty of caring for their children,” she said.

