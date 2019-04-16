Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful

-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba made a mistake claiming residents were drunkPolitics
-
Five to appear in court over violent Ennerdale protestLocal
-
Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie RidgeLocal
-
McBride: Ipid investigators approached to make false statements against meLocal
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappearedLocal
-
City of Cape Town steps in to improve safety on Golden Arrow busesLocal
-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba made a mistake claiming residents were drunkPolitics
-
Five to appear in court over violent Ennerdale protestLocal
-
Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie RidgeLocal
-
McBride: Ipid investigators approached to make false statements against meLocal
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappearedLocal
-
City of Cape Town steps in to improve safety on Golden Arrow busesLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IECPolitics
-
It’s not your birthright to be elected to Parliament, ANC tells membersPolitics
-
Magashule: It’s time ANC takes the WC back from DAPolitics
-
FFP's Marais: Is Orania really any different to Ulundi?Politics
-
Limpopo ANC PEC member approaches court over Parly list exclusionPolitics
-
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterancePolitics
-
Magashule could be fined if found guilty of flouting IEC code of conductPolitics
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at himPolitics
-
Magashule stands by 'umlungu' comment, despite criticism from ANC vetsPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged with fraud by German prosecutorsBusiness
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hikeLocal
-
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Petra Diamonds' new CEO to work on strategy, seeks stability firstBusiness
-
SA tourism body optimistic government will regulate ‘unfair’ AirbnbBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Holomisa back in PIC inquiry hot seatPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Trump touts Cher's worries over LA immigrantsLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia ClarkeLifestyle
-
Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for saleLifestyle
-
Laughter & tears: 'Game of Thrones' fans fired up for final seasonLifestyle
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
-
It's written in the stars - Meghan's royal baby will be boldLifestyle
-
SA fans stay up late for premiere of final season of 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
Michelle Obama charms British crowd with praise for Queen ElizabethLifestyle
-
Cardi B: I'm a really good motherLifestyle
-
Arsenal edge past 10-man Watford, move into top fourSport
-
Solskjaer will use 'gut feeling' to pick United team for BarcaSport
-
CT boy who survived shooting to represent SA at international soccer tourSport
-
Woods climbs to world no. 6, Johnson retakes top spotSport
-
Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?Sport
-
India go for 'big match' experience in World Cup picksSport
Popular Topics
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
-
'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitutionLocal
-
Gauteng rocked by service delivery protestsLocal
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful
The staggering amount has reportedly been set aside for the Union Buildings, parliamentary offices and houses for Members of Parliament and ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it's outraged by the government's plan to fork out R750 million on upgrades for minister's homes and other government buildings.
The staggering amount has reportedly been set aside for the Union Buildings, parliamentary offices and houses for Members of Parliament and ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town.
Part of the budget includes R5.7 million for carpets at the Union Buildings and R58 million for a guardhouse and gates.
Outa has labelled the planned renovations as unnecessary and wasteful expenditure.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night the organisation's Dominique Msibi says they are disgusted by the priorities set by government, particularly given the country's poor fiscal health.
“The entire country; the ordinary taxpayers’ money taken. I mean we all have to endure load shedding and part of this budget, R3 million of it, has been set aside for additional emergency power supply for the precinct to ensure that the minister never suffers the consequences of load shedding.”
Popular in Local
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike12 hours ago
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaone hour ago
-
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at him13 hours ago
-
Luthuli family: We'll only be free when we have our ancestral land backone hour ago
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaign12 hours ago
-
Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie Ridgeone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.