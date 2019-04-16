Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful

The staggering amount has reportedly been set aside for the Union Buildings, parliamentary offices and houses for Members of Parliament and ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it's outraged by the government's plan to fork out R750 million on upgrades for minister's homes and other government buildings.

Part of the budget includes R5.7 million for carpets at the Union Buildings and R58 million for a guardhouse and gates.

Outa has labelled the planned renovations as unnecessary and wasteful expenditure.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night the organisation's Dominique Msibi says they are disgusted by the priorities set by government, particularly given the country's poor fiscal health.

“The entire country; the ordinary taxpayers’ money taken. I mean we all have to endure load shedding and part of this budget, R3 million of it, has been set aside for additional emergency power supply for the precinct to ensure that the minister never suffers the consequences of load shedding.”