Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre Museum

The artworks include relics such as the Christ’s crown of thorns and French king Saint-Louis’ 13th century tunic.

Flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on 15 April 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. Pictue: AFP
Flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on 15 April 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. Pictue: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - The artworks evacuated from Notre-Dame Cathedral during the blaze on Monday will be transferred to the Louvre Museum, the French Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters.

Staff from the fire department, the culture ministry and the city townhall rushed to the Cathedral when the fire started to protect the main artworks that were inside, the minister had said earlier.

The artworks, which include relics such as the Christ’s crown of thorns and French king Saint-Louis’ 13th century tunic, were first moved to the city town hall and will now be transferred to the nearby Louvre Museum, the minister said.

