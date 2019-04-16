Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre Museum

-
Spirited crowd gathers for Ramaphosa, but some still undecided about voteLocal
-
Trump offers condolences, assistance to France after Notre-Dame fireWorld
-
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike noticeBusiness
-
Parents, guardians urged to keep watch over children during Easter breakLocal
-
SABC reporters accosted by robbers in Alex, equipment stolenLocal
-
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
-
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike noticeBusiness
-
Parents, guardians urged to keep watch over children during Easter breakLocal
-
SABC reporters accosted by robbers in Alex, equipment stolenLocal
-
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
-
Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bailLocal
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling overPolitics
-
Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC: new studyPolitics
-
IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De LillePolitics
-
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running lowPolitics
-
ACDP confident of being in govt without help after electionsPolitics
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
Spirited crowd gathers for Ramaphosa, but some still undecided about voteLocal
-
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
-
Mashaba denies claim that Alex residents were barred from entering meetingPolitics
-
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfullyBusiness
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
-
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residentsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Former bank manager convicted of stealing Kruger Rands to be sentenced in AugustBusiness
-
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike noticeBusiness
-
Moody's again warns SA of growing debtBusiness
-
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfullyBusiness
-
Numsa serves Comair with strike noticeBusiness
-
How the new flight between CT & US will boost the local economyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex refer to unborn child as 'Baby Sussex'Lifestyle
-
Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre MuseumLifestyle
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the tableLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surnameLifestyle
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
-
South Africans really unhealthy, public health sector needs improvement - reportLocal
-
Record 17.4 million watch 'Game of Thrones' kickoff for final seasonLifestyle
-
'NY Times', 'Wall Street Journal' win Pulitzers for Trump probesWorld
-
Van Wyk in midfield for SharksSport
-
It's crunch time for City, admits GuardiolaSport
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
United get set for another comeback attempt at Camp NouSport
-
Whiteley returns to captain Lions in crucial Chiefs clashSport
-
Back with a bang! Tiger Woods' rankings since 1994Sport
Popular Topics
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre Museum
The artworks include relics such as the Christ’s crown of thorns and French king Saint-Louis’ 13th century tunic.
PARIS - The artworks evacuated from Notre-Dame Cathedral during the blaze on Monday will be transferred to the Louvre Museum, the French Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters.
Staff from the fire department, the culture ministry and the city townhall rushed to the Cathedral when the fire started to protect the main artworks that were inside, the minister had said earlier.
The artworks, which include relics such as the Christ’s crown of thorns and French king Saint-Louis’ 13th century tunic, were first moved to the city town hall and will now be transferred to the nearby Louvre Museum, the minister said.
More in Lifestyle
-
Chicken Licken home deliveries possible in future - report8 minutes ago
-
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex refer to unborn child as 'Baby Sussex'56 minutes ago
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you2 hours ago
-
Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the table7 hours ago
-
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surname8 hours ago
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.