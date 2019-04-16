Zondo dismisses Moyane's bid to cross-examine Gordhan

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Zondo dismisses Moyane's bid to cross-examine Gordhan

State capture commission of inquiry chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the inquiry.

FILE: Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission of inquiry chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the inquiry.

Gordhan testified at the hearings in November last year, where he provided details of the breakdown of the relationship between him and Moyane, whom he accused failing to be accountable.

Moyane’s counsel argued that for Gordhan’s evidence to be accepted by the commissioner, it must be tested.

Moyane believes that by cross-examining the minister, he would be able to clear his name.

Gordhan’s counsel opposed the application, accusing the former Sars boss of playing politics, adding that he has not laid a basis to grant the application.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA