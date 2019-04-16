Zondo dismisses Moyane's bid to cross-examine Gordhan
State capture commission of inquiry chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission of inquiry chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the inquiry.
BREAKING #StateCapatureInquiry Zondo has dismissed Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2019
Zondo will issue directions on one aspect - whether Gordhan accuses of Moyane of malice when he laid criminal complaint. BB
Gordhan testified at the hearings in November last year, where he provided details of the breakdown of the relationship between him and Moyane, whom he accused failing to be accountable.
Moyane’s counsel argued that for Gordhan’s evidence to be accepted by the commissioner, it must be tested.
Moyane believes that by cross-examining the minister, he would be able to clear his name.
Gordhan’s counsel opposed the application, accusing the former Sars boss of playing politics, adding that he has not laid a basis to grant the application.
Popular in Local
-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba must apologise for calling residents drunk
-
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running low
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike
-
GALLERY: Alex residents disrupt, jeer Mashaba at meeting
-
Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappeared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.