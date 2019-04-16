Zondo dismisses Moyane's bid to cross-examine Gordhan

State capture commission of inquiry chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the inquiry.

BREAKING #StateCapatureInquiry Zondo has dismissed Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan.

Zondo will issue directions on one aspect - whether Gordhan accuses of Moyane of malice when he laid criminal complaint. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2019

Gordhan testified at the hearings in November last year, where he provided details of the breakdown of the relationship between him and Moyane, whom he accused failing to be accountable.

Moyane’s counsel argued that for Gordhan’s evidence to be accepted by the commissioner, it must be tested.

Moyane believes that by cross-examining the minister, he would be able to clear his name.

Gordhan’s counsel opposed the application, accusing the former Sars boss of playing politics, adding that he has not laid a basis to grant the application.