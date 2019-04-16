Mike Mangena's drug manufacturing case postponed to May

The case was postponed to allow the director of public prosecutions to respond to representations made by the defence and to make a decision on whether to transfer the matter to the high court.

JOHANNESBURG - The drug manufacturing case against former soccer star Mike Mangena has been postponed to next month.

Mangena appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday alongside his three co-accused.

They are accused of running a drug manufacturing lab on the West Rand.

The details of the defence’s submissions are still unclear at this stage but it is believed it wants the case against Mangena dropped because it believes there is no evidence linking him to the crime.

Mangena remains out on bail while his three co-accused are being kept in custody.