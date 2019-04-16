View all in Latest
Mike Mangena's drug manufacturing case postponed to May

The case was postponed to allow the director of public prosecutions to respond to representations made by the defence and to make a decision on whether to transfer the matter to the high court.

FILE: Mike Mangena (L) and his co-accused appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court on 23 November 2018. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
FILE: Mike Mangena (L) and his co-accused appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court on 23 November 2018. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The drug manufacturing case against former soccer star Mike Mangena has been postponed to next month.

The case was postponed to allow the director of public prosecutions to respond to representations made by the defence and to make a decision on whether to transfer the matter to the high court.

Mangena appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday alongside his three co-accused.

They are accused of running a drug manufacturing lab on the West Rand.

The details of the defence’s submissions are still unclear at this stage but it is believed it wants the case against Mangena dropped because it believes there is no evidence linking him to the crime.

Mangena remains out on bail while his three co-accused are being kept in custody.

