McBride: Ipid investigators approached to make false statements against me
Former Ipid head Robert McBride has testified about how senior investigators in the body were approached on at least two occasions by Crime Intelligence and the Hawks and offered jobs in exchange for incriminating statements against him.
McBride is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he has provided details about efforts to purge him and other senior officials perceived as obstacles.
His testimony has focused on Ipid’s investigation of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.
McBride said that soon after Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba was fired for allegedly altering the rendition report to clear the implicated officers, he was then approached by Hawks officials.
“And promised his job back on condition he made a false statement saying that I had forced him to change the rendition report. He was visited over a period of a number of days on this occasion.”
Evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius played the commission a recorded conversation in which jobs were offered.
“So, what we have here is a conversation between a senior officer in Crime intelligence and an investigator in Ipid.”
McBride continues testifying on Tuesday.
