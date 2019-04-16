Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residents
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he was surprised by South Africans who said he didn't want to address grievances by the Alexandra community.
JOHANNESBURG - After Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was barred from addressing Alexandra residents in Marlboro on Monday evening, he joined 702's Bongani Bingwa to talk about the matter.
Mashaba had failed to visit the area after residents implemented a shutdown, citing unhappiness over service delivery.
"We need to be very careful and not start changing the narrative that is well orchestrated. We have to differentiate between the plight of Alexandra residents and the orchestrated violent protests by the ANC," Mashaba said.
"I would advise that you get a copy of the presentation that I was going to make yesterday, I went out of my normal prescribed legislative framework so that I deal with the issues of Alexandra."
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he WAS surprised by South Africans who said he didn't want to address grievances by the Alexandra community.
"On the day that this sudden protest erupted, I immediately sent one of my senior guys there and look at how he was racially abused. I find this very strange that this matter is totally overlooked. Because Micheal Son is of Chinese descent, no one worries about him. He was hackled in front of the media, no one said anything. Then people say I didn't take this matter seriously."
He believes that the people that disrupted the meeting on Monday were drunk.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Politics
-
Leaders of Alex Shutdown defend Mashaba meeting disruption
-
IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De Lille
-
Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC: new study
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people being tested, and it’s spilling over
-
DA removal of election posters a sign of fear, say WC opposition parties
-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba must apologise for calling residents drunk
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.