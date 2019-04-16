Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agenda
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he's disappointed that the planned meeting was hijacked by ANC supporters who refused to let him address the community of Alexandra regarding important service delivery issues.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has again accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura of using the unrest in Alexandra to further their own political agenda.
Mashaba made the remarks after being drowned out when he tried to address residents who have been calling for him to visit the township and hear their grievances on Monday.
They are angry at the lack of development in the township as well as housing issues and crime.
WATCH: 'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residents
While residents demand answers, the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) have been trading blame for the apparent neglect of the township.
Mashaba said he's disappointed that the planned meeting was hijacked by ANC supporters who refused to let him address the community of Alexandra regarding important service delivery issues.
“This is not a political posturing or engagement. This is a session to come and share with the people the draft budget that I need to present to council.”
Mashaba has also accused Ramaphosa of making residents of Alexandra false promises by saying ANC goverment will deliver 1 million houses over the next five years.
“I don’t want to promise people that I will give them a million houses.”
Mashaba said that Alexandra has real issues and needs all goverment spheres to put their differences aside and address their challenges.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
