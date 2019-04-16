Malesela focused on TS Galaxy rather than Golden Arrows in Nedbank Cup semi
Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela is meticulous in his preparations for TS Galaxy’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela is meticulous in his preparations for TS Galaxy’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
The National First Division side is the only representative of the lower league left in the prestigious cup competition. This will be the first time TS Galaxy will face a top tier club in this year’s competition and Malesela says they want to perfect their own preparations instead of preparing for Arrows.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I usually don’t start preparing for the opponents, I prepare this team first. There are basic things that happen in football, so we prepare for those. Maybe we will look at halftime during the game and see what to change but you can watch teams for days before the match and they’ll turn out different on the day.”
This is also Malesela’s third semifinal and second with an NFD side, but he says just reaching a semifinal isn’t good enough anymore.
“It’s pleasing to be at this stage of the competition, but we can’t settle for that anymore. We need to add a medal or a trophy to that and that will be more pleasing than just reaching the last four.”
Asked whether he would relish a cup final against his former side Chippa, Malesela said he doesn’t mind which opponent he will face provided he gets past Arrows.
“I don’t mind facing either one of Chippa or Chiefs. For me it isn’t about revenge, once you focus on that you get blinded and I don’t want my boys to be blinded by things like those.”
The match between TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.