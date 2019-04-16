Malesela focused on TS Galaxy rather than Golden Arrows in Nedbank Cup semi

Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela is meticulous in his preparations for TS Galaxy’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The National First Division side is the only representative of the lower league left in the prestigious cup competition. This will be the first time TS Galaxy will face a top tier club in this year’s competition and Malesela says they want to perfect their own preparations instead of preparing for Arrows.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I usually don’t start preparing for the opponents, I prepare this team first. There are basic things that happen in football, so we prepare for those. Maybe we will look at halftime during the game and see what to change but you can watch teams for days before the match and they’ll turn out different on the day.”

This is also Malesela’s third semifinal and second with an NFD side, but he says just reaching a semifinal isn’t good enough anymore.

“It’s pleasing to be at this stage of the competition, but we can’t settle for that anymore. We need to add a medal or a trophy to that and that will be more pleasing than just reaching the last four.”

Asked whether he would relish a cup final against his former side Chippa, Malesela said he doesn’t mind which opponent he will face provided he gets past Arrows.

“I don’t mind facing either one of Chippa or Chiefs. For me it isn’t about revenge, once you focus on that you get blinded and I don’t want my boys to be blinded by things like those.”

The match between TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.