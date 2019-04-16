Limpopo police hunt killers of 14-month-old baby

Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC: new study
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive for the murder is not yet known and has urged anyone with information to come forward.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a 14-month-old baby in Khwekhwe village.
The child was last seen on Monday sleeping with his father.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said that the motive for the murder is not yet known and has urged anyone with information to come forward.
“The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo has condemned this senseless killing in the strongest terms.”
