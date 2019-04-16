Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfully

Tshepo Mahloele on Tuesday responded to claims made by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa who testified at the PIC inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of Lebashe Investment Group and CEO of Harith General Partners, Tshepo Mahloele, has denied allegations that the companies received money from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) unlawfully.

Mahloele on Tuesday responded to claims made by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa who testified at the PIC inquiry.

During cross-examination by Lebashe’s lawyer, advocate Danny Berger, on Monday Holomisa admitted he didn’t have evidence to back up his testimony.

Mahloele said the UDM leader’s allegations were ruining the two companies’ reputations.

“These allegations are yet another example of Mr Holomisa’s unfounded conjecture which is damaging. The allegations have placed all of us in an envious position, where we are now required to explain repeatedly to potential partners the truth about the unfounded allegations by Mr Holomisa,” Mahloele said.

