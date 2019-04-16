Leaders of Alex Shutdown defend Mashaba meeting disruption
The Alex Shutdown Movement's Sandile Mavlundla said that residents were provoked and that the time and the meeting venue were also a problem.
JOHANNESBURG – Leaders of the Alexandra Shutdown Campaign have defended the disruption of Monday night’s meeting with Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, saying that residents were provoked.
Mashaba was forced to abandon a scheduled integrated development plan meeting in Marlboro.
Angry residents insulted and jeered at Mashaba as he was about to deliver a speech.
Residents have been protesting over a lack of services, including housing, and accused Mashaba of being too late in addressing their grievances.
Angry residents heckled Mashaba as he was about to address them.
The rowdy group disrupted the meeting by singing and tearing up IDP documents.
Some pelted the executive mayor’s delegation with papers and empty water bottles.
Sandile Mavlundla is from the Alex Shutdown Movement.
Mavundla said that the time and the meeting venue were also a problem.
Mashaba’s planned address came about two weeks after there were first calls to visit the troubled township.
He has blamed the African National Congress over the chaos.
