Land Claims commissioner: Govt acknowledges pain of District Six land claimants
Hundreds of verified claimants are in limbo as litigation between the State and residents’ representatives continue.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Land Claims commissioner says that government acknowledges the pain of former District Six residents who are waiting to be returned to the land.
Hundreds of verified claimants are in limbo as litigation between the state and residents’ representatives continue.
Last month, the Land Claims Court ruled that national government had violated the rights of District Six land claimants by failing to provide restitution.
“As a country and specifically as the Commission, we’ve never done restitution before and we’ve never done restitution in the nature of District Six dispossession,” said Commissioner Nomfundo Ntloko-Gobodo.
Restitution is a relatively new concept for South Africa, Ntloko-Gobodo said it’s also an emotive issue.
“It’s not just about ‘I was moved from here and I want to move back there.’ It’s loaded with emotion and it’s loaded with the history, the pain that’s associated.”
Ntloko-Gobodo said that her office is dealing with a similar matter in Alexandra, in Johannesburg, where over a 1,000 residents have lodged land claims to return to the place they were also forced from under the apartheid regime.
In the District Six matter, it’s not only the 969 claimants from the first window period awaiting restitution, but there are also a further 1,750 who lodged claims between 2014 and 2016.
WATCH: 'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitution
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba must apologise for calling residents drunk
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike
-
Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie Ridge
-
Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappeared
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agenda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.