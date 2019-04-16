View all in Latest
Jason Rohde's bid to appeal conviction, sentencing dismissed

Rohde’s legal team has now indicated that it will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court on 11 November 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court on 11 November 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde’s application for leave to appeal has been dismissed in the Western Cape High Court.

Rohde’s legal team has now indicated that it will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In February, the Western Cape High Court sentenced the former property boss to 20 years imprisonment for killing his spouse and then staging her suicide at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in 2016.

The defence argued at length about the alleged flaws made by the State's forensic pathologist.

Advocate Graham van der Spuy argued that there were many shortcomings in pathologist Akmal Coetzee-Khan’s findings.

He said that the pathologist made fundamental errors in performing the post-mortem and made incorrect interpretations.

The defence also accuses Coetzee-Khan of having missed several injuries sustained by Susan Rohde.

The State, in turn, argued that if the evidence presented throughout the trial is looked at in its totality, there’s not a realistic chance of success on appeal.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe agreed and is sticking to her findings that Rohde killed his wife and tampered with the crime scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

