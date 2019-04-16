IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De Lille

DA canvassers were instructed to tell voters that the former mayor was fired from the party because of corruption at the City of Cape Town, when actually she resigned.

CAPE TOWN - Good Party leader Patricia de Lille has scored a victory over the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This comes after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ruled in De Lille's favour following charges she laid against the DA for spreading lies about her.

With days before the country goes to the polls, the DA has suffered yet another embarrassing blow.

The DA, in fact, asked De Lille to step down as Cape Town's first citizen which would lead to the internal charges against her being dropped.

"My lawyers prepared documents to show all the court cases that I've gone through, my resignation letter... everybody knows that I've resigned, so it's obvious that they were lying."