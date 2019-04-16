'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
Singer Darren was called to sing 'Nkosi Sikelel'iAfrika' at a Varsity Cup rugby game and he didn’t know the lyrics to some parts of the Sotho part of the anthem.
JOHANNESBURG – Pop singer Kurt Darren is adamant that he loves singing and wouldn’t disrespect South Africa’s national anthem.
“Why on earth am I trending? Is it really news? Yes, I messed up 1 line in the anthem but singing in front of 20,000 students at a Varsity Cup and singing at a test match is a completely different animal.”
The singer says he knows the anthem and loves singing.
Meanwhile, people have reacted with anger to Darren's blunder:
Dear @StellenboschUni and @FNBSA #VarsityCup. Rather not sing it at all than insult our Nation & African languages. If you don’t have black students to sing the National Anthem, just don’t do it. Nxa. pic.twitter.com/yww6D8qUCl— Pirates Analysis (@AnalysisPirates) April 15, 2019
Yoh guys 😱😱😱 a whole Kurt Darren doesn’t apologise but is defiant and doesn’t understand the outcry. He said it’s ‘just one line’ and he was only singing in front of students. Hy dink mos niks van ons nie @Eusebius— Vauldi Carelse (@vauldicarelse) April 16, 2019
It’s disgusting that Kurt Darren took the gig when he knew he didn’t know the national anthem. Voetsek everybody! Voetsek rugby! Voetsek voetsek— Kagiso (@iamkagi_styles) April 15, 2019
What’s more telling about the Kurt Darren situation is how he was basically singing on his own until Die Stem began — then suddenly the crowd joined in (loudly).— ✨ Hloni Mtimkulu ✨ (@HloniMtimkulu) April 15, 2019
Were spectators quietly reflecting during Nkosi Sikelela/Morena Boloka?
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
