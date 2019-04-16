View all in Latest
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder

Singer Darren was called to sing 'Nkosi Sikelel'iAfrika' at a Varsity Cup rugby game and he didn’t know the lyrics to some parts of the Sotho part of the anthem.

Kurt Darren. Picture: 702
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Pop singer Kurt Darren is adamant that he loves singing and wouldn’t disrespect South Africa’s national anthem.

Darren was called on to sing Nkosi Sikelel'iAfrika at a Varsity Cup rugby game and he didn’t know the lyrics to some parts of the Sotho part of the anthem.

“Why on earth am I trending? Is it really news? Yes, I messed up 1 line in the anthem but singing in front of 20,000 students at a Varsity Cup and singing at a test match is a completely different animal.”

The singer says he knows the anthem and loves singing.

For more, listen to the audio below.

Meanwhile, people have reacted with anger to Darren's blunder:

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

