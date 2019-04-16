Huawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-March

Rotating Chairman Ken Hu was speaking at the firm’s annual global analyst summit at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China.

HONG KONG - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had secured 40 commercial contracts to build and operate fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications infrastructure as at the end of March, up from a previously disclosed tally of more than 30.

Rotating Chairman Ken Hu was speaking at the firm’s annual global analyst summit at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China.