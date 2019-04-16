View all in Latest
How the new flight between CT & US will boost the local economy

Wesgro's Tim Harris said the United Airlines flight would position Cape Town as an investment hub and allow for high-value air freight.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro) says the benefits of a new non-stop flight between Cape Town and the US extend beyond tourism.

United Airlines has announced it intends launching a new direct route to the Mother City from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, New York, in December.

Wesgro's Tim Harris said this would position Cape Town as an investment hub and allow for high-value air freight.

“This flight will bring an additional 24,000 passengers to the market each year with R283 million impact on direct tourism spend, increasing the province’s output by more than R400 million,” he said.

Mayor Dan Plato has also lauded the development. He said had been in the works for some months after he’d a conversation with the American consul general.

“I’m very pleased it materialised.”

LISTEN: New direct flight from CT to US welcomed

