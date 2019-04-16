How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHB

The Eusebius McKaiser Show joined 'Fight with Insight' to see how boxing has been used as a tool to help young boys make alternative, positive decisions about their futures and relationships with others.

JOHANNESBURG - 'Fight with Insight' is a boxing project for young offenders and young children who are exposed to crime and substance abuse in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

McKaiser spent an afternoon with the young boys from Fight with Insight to listen to their stories on how boxing saved their lives.

Listen below to the full radio documentary about 'Fight with Insight'.