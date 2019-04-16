How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHB

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHB

The Eusebius McKaiser Show joined 'Fight with Insight' to see how boxing has been used as a tool to help young boys make alternative, positive decisions about their futures and relationships with others.

Eusebius McKaiser visits Fight with Insight in Hillbrow. Picture: 702.
Eusebius McKaiser visits Fight with Insight in Hillbrow. Picture: 702.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - 'Fight with Insight' is a boxing project for young offenders and young children who are exposed to crime and substance abuse in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The Eusebius McKaiser Show joined the programme to see how boxing has been used as a tool to help young boys make alternative, positive decisions about their futures and relationships with others.

McKaiser spent an afternoon with the young boys from Fight with Insight to listen to their stories on how boxing saved their lives.

Listen below to the full radio documentary about 'Fight with Insight'.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA