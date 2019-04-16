How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHB

-
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
-
Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bailLocal
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
NC rapist handed 20-year jail sentenceLocal
-
2 held over fatal stabbing of elderly woman in ECLocal
-
How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHBLocal
-
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
-
Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bailLocal
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
NC rapist handed 20-year jail sentenceLocal
-
2 held over fatal stabbing of elderly woman in ECLocal
-
How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHBLocal
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling overPolitics
-
Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC: new studyPolitics
-
IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De LillePolitics
-
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running lowPolitics
-
ACDP confident of being in govt without help after electionsPolitics
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
Mashaba denies claim that Alex residents were barred from entering meetingPolitics
-
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfullyBusiness
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
-
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residentsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling overPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfullyBusiness
-
Numsa serves Comair with strike noticeBusiness
-
How the new flight between CT & US will boost the local economyBusiness
-
Rand inches higher as bulls reappearBusiness
-
Steinhoff seeks claimants to reveal identities to negotiate settlementsBusiness
-
Huawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-MarchWorld
Popular Topics
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the tableLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surnameLifestyle
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
-
South Africans really unhealthy, public health sector needs improvement - reportLocal
-
Record 17.4 million watch 'Game of Thrones' kickoff for final seasonLifestyle
-
'NY Times', 'Wall Street Journal' win Pulitzers for Trump probesWorld
-
Actress Loughlin pleads not guilty in college bribery scamLifestyle
-
Trump touts Cher's worries over LA immigrantsLifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
United get set for another comeback attempt at Camp NouSport
-
Whiteley returns to captain Lions in crucial Chiefs clashSport
-
Back with a bang! Tiger Woods' rankings since 1994Sport
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
-
Bangladesh name uncapped Abu Jayed in squad for World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHB
The Eusebius McKaiser Show joined 'Fight with Insight' to see how boxing has been used as a tool to help young boys make alternative, positive decisions about their futures and relationships with others.
JOHANNESBURG - 'Fight with Insight' is a boxing project for young offenders and young children who are exposed to crime and substance abuse in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.
The Eusebius McKaiser Show joined the programme to see how boxing has been used as a tool to help young boys make alternative, positive decisions about their futures and relationships with others.
McKaiser spent an afternoon with the young boys from Fight with Insight to listen to their stories on how boxing saved their lives.
Listen below to the full radio documentary about 'Fight with Insight'.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder7 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyard3 hours ago
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling over3 hours ago
-
Numsa serves Comair with strike notice2 hours ago
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissed2 hours ago
-
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residents3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.