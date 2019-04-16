Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie Ridge

They clashed with residents of Rabie Ridge township on Monday, who refused to give up the land.

JOHANNESBURG - A group has vowed to continue trying to occupy a piece of land along Modderfontein Road in Midrand.

Police intervened and five people were arrested.

Residents of Rabie Ridge attacked a group attempting to occupy a piece of vacant land, throwing stones at them in an attempt to prevent them from building temporary structures.

Police intervened and managed to control the situation.

It is understood that the crew had travelled from areas, including Ivory Park and Alexandra.

They claim they were given the land by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

