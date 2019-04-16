Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie Ridge
They clashed with residents of Rabie Ridge township on Monday, who refused to give up the land.
JOHANNESBURG - A group has vowed to continue trying to occupy a piece of land along Modderfontein Road in Midrand.
They clashed with residents of Rabie Ridge township on Monday, who refused to give up the land.
Police intervened and five people were arrested.
WATCH: ‘We told Mashaba we are going to grab that land’
Residents of Rabie Ridge attacked a group attempting to occupy a piece of vacant land, throwing stones at them in an attempt to prevent them from building temporary structures.
Police intervened and managed to control the situation.
It is understood that the crew had travelled from areas, including Ivory Park and Alexandra.
They claim they were given the land by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
GALLERY: Rabie Ridge clashes: 'EFF told us to occupy land'
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agenda
-
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at him
-
Luthuli family: We'll only be free when we have our ancestral land back
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaign
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappeared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.