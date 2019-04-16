View all in Latest
Group vows to continue bid to occupy land in Rabie Ridge

They clashed with residents of Rabie Ridge township on Monday, who refused to give up the land.

A group of people attempt to illegally occupy land in Rabie Ridge, Midrand on 15 April 2019. They say the EFF told them to occupy the land. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
A group of people attempt to illegally occupy land in Rabie Ridge, Midrand on 15 April 2019. They say the EFF told them to occupy the land. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group has vowed to continue trying to occupy a piece of land along Modderfontein Road in Midrand.

They clashed with residents of Rabie Ridge township on Monday, who refused to give up the land.

Police intervened and five people were arrested.

WATCH: ‘We told Mashaba we are going to grab that land’

Residents of Rabie Ridge attacked a group attempting to occupy a piece of vacant land, throwing stones at them in an attempt to prevent them from building temporary structures.

Police intervened and managed to control the situation.

It is understood that the crew had travelled from areas, including Ivory Park and Alexandra.

They claim they were given the land by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

GALLERY: Rabie Ridge clashes: 'EFF told us to occupy land'

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

