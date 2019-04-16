Former bank manager convicted of stealing Kruger Rands to be sentenced in August

The former business manager at an East London Nedbank branch is currently out on a warning.

CAPE TOWN - A manager at a bank who stole 480 Kruger Rands will be sentenced in August.

Kevin Kaschula was a foreign exchange supervisor when he stole the gold coins valued at R7.2 million.

The coins belonged to Elvin Victor Krull who had kept them in a safety deposit box at the bank since 1994.

Krull lost the key and arranged to have the box opened by a locksmith.

The coins were missing, but eighty were recovered from Kaschula's personal safety box.