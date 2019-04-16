Former bank manager convicted of stealing Kruger Rands to be sentenced in August

State concludes cross-examination of Rob Packham
Local
The former business manager at an East London Nedbank branch is currently out on a warning.
CAPE TOWN - A manager at a bank who stole 480 Kruger Rands will be sentenced in August.
The former business manager at an East London Nedbank branch is currently out on a warning.
Kevin Kaschula was a foreign exchange supervisor when he stole the gold coins valued at R7.2 million.
The coins belonged to Elvin Victor Krull who had kept them in a safety deposit box at the bank since 1994.
Krull lost the key and arranged to have the box opened by a locksmith.
The coins were missing, but eighty were recovered from Kaschula's personal safety box.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.