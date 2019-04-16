Five to appear in court over violent Ennerdale protest

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Five to appear in court over violent Ennerdale protest

The community say at least ten people were injured when police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters on Monday.

Residents burnt tyres and rubble in Ennerdale during protests for improved policing and job creation. Picture: EWN
Residents burnt tyres and rubble in Ennerdale during protests for improved policing and job creation. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Five people who have been arrested for public violence during a protest in Ennerdale will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court.

The community says that at least ten people were injured when police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters on Monday.

The residents are unhappy about poor school infrastructure and are demanding urgent intervention starting at Oakdale Secondary School, where parents have been raising complaints with the Education Department.

Ragmat Bantom is a parent and an SGB member at the Oakdale Secondary School and said that they are demanding to speak to a government official on Tuesday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA