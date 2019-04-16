Five to appear in court over violent Ennerdale protest

The community say at least ten people were injured when police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Five people who have been arrested for public violence during a protest in Ennerdale will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court.

The residents are unhappy about poor school infrastructure and are demanding urgent intervention starting at Oakdale Secondary School, where parents have been raising complaints with the Education Department.

Ragmat Bantom is a parent and an SGB member at the Oakdale Secondary School and said that they are demanding to speak to a government official on Tuesday.