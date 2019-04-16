DA removal of election posters a sign of fear, say WC opposition parties
The DA has argued that the posters of the Good Party, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) don't display the name of the publisher and printer.
CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties in the Western Cape say the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s latest move to have their streetlamp posters removed is a clear sign of fear.
The EFF and Good Party have already started making the necessary changes to its election posters.
The EFF provincial leader Melikhaya Xego, however, says the DA fears a smaller majority.
“Their slogan says 'Keep EFF and ANC out of the Western Cape' and now we’re worried how the DA will kick us out.”
The Good Party's Brett Herron said that the DA feels threatened by so-called smaller parties.
“I think they’re taken by surprise that we managed to get our fantastic posters up so soon after they had put theirs up.”
ACDP provincial leader Ferlon Christians said that the DA is looking for easy ways to discredit its opposition.
“The DA is under tremendous pressure, and they will use anything to get rid of other parties.”
