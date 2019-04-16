Court to hear Jason Rohde's bid for leave to appeal conviction, sentencing

In February, the former property boss was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Susan Rohde and staging her suicide.

CAPE TOWN – Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

In February, the former property boss was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Susan Rohde and staging her suicide.

Rohde has maintained his innocence throughout.

He insists that his affair with a co-worker led to his wife taking her own life at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in 2016.