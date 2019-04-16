NC rapist handed 20-year jail sentence

DNA evidence positively linked 36-year-old Sinathemba Dick to the attack in the Kuyasa neighbourhood in May 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A convicted rapist, from Colesberg in the Northern Cape, has been sentenced to 20-year imprisonment.

The police's Captain Sergio Kock said: “The Pixley Ka Seme SAPS Cluster Commander, brigadier Nomana Adonis, lauds deputy captain Salomie Coetzee from the De Aar Family Violence Child Protection and Family Offences unit for a brilliant job done. It also sends out a stern message and when you do the crime, you will do the time.”