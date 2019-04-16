Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike notice

The union has issued the airline with a 48-hour strike notice after negotiations about pay disparities deadlocked last month.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it’s not backing down on its planned strike for equal pay at Comair.

The union has issued the airline with a 48-hour strike notice after negotiations about pay disparities deadlocked last month.

Numsa is calling for equal pay for all employees performing the same duties.

The metal workers’ union said it decided to go on strike after Comair failed to agree on a time frame to implement the union’s proposal to resolve pay discrepancies.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Why should one group of workers be punished and denied wage increases when it was management’s failure which led to the creation of this problem in the first place?”

Comair's executive director in the company's airline division Wrenelle Stander said despite threats of disruptions on Thursday, a plan was put in place.

“I would like to take this opportunity to advise our customers to check in online or to use the kiosks at the airport. We will continue to do what we can to prevent a strike,” she said.

The airline said it would continue talks with Numsa to try and find a mutually acceptable solution.

“Comair will do everything to keep customers informed and minimise the impact of possible strike action. We have contingency plans in place and volunteers from across the business to help limit any disruption,” Stander said.