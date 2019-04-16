City of CT offers R50k reward for info on murder of ex-law enforcement officer

Nhlangano Mkhize was a law enforcement officer for eight years before moving to the city's Recreation and Parks Department.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is offering a R50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for killing a former law enforcement officer.

Nhlangano Mkhize was shot dead in Khayelitsha on Friday evening.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

