City of Cape Town steps in to improve safety on Golden Arrow buses

-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
-
Luthuli family: We'll only be free when we have our ancestral land backLocal
-
Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuildWorld
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
-
Luthuli family: We'll only be free when we have our ancestral land backLocal
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
WSU condemns murder of student at Mthatha campusLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IECPolitics
-
It’s not your birthright to be elected to Parliament, ANC tells membersPolitics
-
Magashule: It’s time ANC takes the WC back from DAPolitics
-
FFP's Marais: Is Orania really any different to Ulundi?Politics
-
Limpopo ANC PEC member approaches court over Parly list exclusionPolitics
-
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterancePolitics
-
Magashule could be fined if found guilty of flouting IEC code of conductPolitics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at himPolitics
-
Magashule stands by 'umlungu' comment, despite criticism from ANC vetsPolitics
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IECPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged with fraud by German prosecutorsBusiness
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hikeLocal
-
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Petra Diamonds' new CEO to work on strategy, seeks stability firstBusiness
-
SA tourism body optimistic government will regulate ‘unfair’ AirbnbBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Holomisa back in PIC inquiry hot seatPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Trump touts Cher's worries over LA immigrantsLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia ClarkeLifestyle
-
Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for saleLifestyle
-
Laughter & tears: 'Game of Thrones' fans fired up for final seasonLifestyle
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
-
It's written in the stars - Meghan's royal baby will be boldLifestyle
-
SA fans stay up late for premiere of final season of 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
Michelle Obama charms British crowd with praise for Queen ElizabethLifestyle
-
Cardi B: I'm a really good motherLifestyle
-
CT boy who survived shooting to represent SA at international soccer tourSport
-
Woods climbs to world no. 6, Johnson retakes top spotSport
-
Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?Sport
-
India go for 'big match' experience in World Cup picksSport
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel BaySport
Popular Topics
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
-
'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitutionLocal
-
Gauteng rocked by service delivery protestsLocal
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
City of Cape Town steps in to improve safety on Golden Arrow buses
This comes after yet another brazen attack where passengers travelling from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain on Friday were robbed of their cellphones and other personal belongings by two men.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow bus commuters may feel safer with the possible introduction of a new specialised crime-fighting unit.
That is if the bus service accepts a proposal by the City of Cape Town.
This comes after yet another brazen attack where passengers travelling from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain on Friday were robbed of their cellphones and other personal belongings by two men.
The city's JP Smith explained the proposed initiative: “We’ve started to do some work on some of their buses as we agreed that we would be willing to help them.”
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at him11 hours ago
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike11 hours ago
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaign10 hours ago
-
Magashule stands by 'umlungu' comment, despite criticism from ANC vets13 hours ago
-
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterance22 hours ago
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IEC14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.