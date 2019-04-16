City of Cape Town steps in to improve safety on Golden Arrow buses

This comes after yet another brazen attack where passengers travelling from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain on Friday were robbed of their cellphones and other personal belongings by two men.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow bus commuters may feel safer with the possible introduction of a new specialised crime-fighting unit.

That is if the bus service accepts a proposal by the City of Cape Town.

The city's JP Smith explained the proposed initiative: “We’ve started to do some work on some of their buses as we agreed that we would be willing to help them.”