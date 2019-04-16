Activists concerned after sex assault case against Bryanston High coach delayed
A matric pupil laid criminal charges against the man and two other girls have also come forward but have chosen to testify in the internal disciplinary hearings and not go the legal route.
JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says it is concerned at the lack of communication between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police in the case against a former Bryanston High School coach accused of sexual assault.
A matric pupil laid criminal charges against the man and two other girls have also come forward but have chosen to testify in the internal disciplinary hearings and not go the legal route.
The defence has requested an inquiry into why the prosecution has requested that the case be postponed for the second time.
The Alexandra Regional Court postponed the case against the coach on Monday after the prosecution said it did not have all the evidence necessary to complete their docket.
Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that this is compromising their case.
“The attorney had said they want an inquiry into why it as postponed on 12 March for further investigations. They wanted to know what the investigation was.”
She said that the defence desperately needs the outstanding evidence before the case is heard again.
The matter will be court again next month.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Alex protest convenor: Mashaba must apologise for calling residents drunk
-
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running low
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike
-
GALLERY: Alex residents disrupt, jeer Mashaba at meeting
-
Outa: R750m plan to upgrade ministerial homes, govt buildings wasteful
-
Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappeared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.