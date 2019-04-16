Activists concerned after sex assault case against Bryanston High coach delayed

A matric pupil laid criminal charges against the man and two other girls have also come forward but have chosen to testify in the internal disciplinary hearings and not go the legal route.

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says it is concerned at the lack of communication between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police in the case against a former Bryanston High School coach accused of sexual assault.

A matric pupil laid criminal charges against the man and two other girls have also come forward but have chosen to testify in the internal disciplinary hearings and not go the legal route.

The defence has requested an inquiry into why the prosecution has requested that the case be postponed for the second time.

The Alexandra Regional Court postponed the case against the coach on Monday after the prosecution said it did not have all the evidence necessary to complete their docket.

Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that this is compromising their case.

“The attorney had said they want an inquiry into why it as postponed on 12 March for further investigations. They wanted to know what the investigation was.”

She said that the defence desperately needs the outstanding evidence before the case is heard again.

The matter will be court again next month.