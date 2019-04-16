Chicken Licken home deliveries possible in future - report

The company is reportedly currently in talks with Uber Eats, which already hosts Chicken Licken's biggest rival - KFC.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's "favourite" hot wings food chain might finally be able to bring food to your doorstep, according to a report.

The Business Insider South Africa is reporting that Chicken Licken fans could soon get home deliveries.

Chicken Licken is the only big food chain in the country that does not deliver to customers at all and many have questioned why on earth they haven't gotten with the programme already, when their chicken is so popular across the country.

