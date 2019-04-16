View all in Latest
Bangladesh name uncapped Abu Jayed in squad for World Cup

Bangladesh have named uncapped seamer Abu Jayed in their 15-man squad for the May 30 to July 14 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

FILE: Bangladesh's Abu Jayed (2L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during the second Twenty20 (T20) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on 18 February 2018. Picture; AFP
FILE: Bangladesh's Abu Jayed (2L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during the second Twenty20 (T20) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on 18 February 2018. Picture; AFP
2 hours ago

CHITTAGONG - Bangladesh have named uncapped seamer Abu Jayed in their 15-man squad for the 30 May to 14 July Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Timeline

