Bangladesh name uncapped Abu Jayed in squad for World Cup
Bangladesh have named uncapped seamer Abu Jayed in their 15-man squad for the May 30 to July 14 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.
Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed
Bangladesh Squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019!#CWC19 #RiseOfTheTigers #Tigers pic.twitter.com/pik24tNFGj— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 16, 2019
