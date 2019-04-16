Bahrain jails 139 on terrorism charges, revokes citizenship
Such trials, condemned by rights groups, became commonplace after a failed uprising in 2011 that was led by members of the Shi’ite Muslim majority in the Sunni-ruled country.
DUBAI - A court in Western-allied Bahrain sentenced 139 people to jail on terrorism charges on Tuesday and revoked the citizenship of all but one of them, the public prosecutor said, in the latest mass trial in the Gulf Arab state.
Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, has prosecuted hundreds of protesters in mass trials and banned main opposition groups. Most of the leading opposition figures and rights activists are imprisoned or have fled abroad.
Such trials, condemned by rights groups, became commonplace after a failed uprising in 2011 that was led by members of the Shi’ite Muslim majority in the Sunni-ruled country and crushed with the help of neighbour Saudi Arabia.
The High Criminal Court handed out life jail terms to 69 of the defendants, the prosecutor said, adding they were sentenced for crimes including joining a “terrorist” group, bombings, attempted murder and receiving arms and explosives training.
It said the defendants had formed an Iran-linked cell it referred to as the “Bahraini Hezbollah” with the purpose of carrying out attacks in the country. The defendants have the right to appeal the ruling, it said.
Of those sentenced, 60 were in absentia, a defence lawyer said.
Since the uprising eight years ago, the Gulf island nation has seen periodic clashes between protesters and security forces, who have been targeted by several bomb attacks.
The Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy criticised the trial as “deeply unfair” and said Bahrain was using revocations of citizenship as a “tool of oppression”.
Tuesday’s decision took the number of citizenship revocations in Bahrain to 990, 180 of them this year, the institute said in a statement.
“A mass trial cannot produce a just result and rendering people stateless in a mass trial is a clear violation of international law,” institute director of advocacy Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei said.
The government denies deliberately targeting the Shi’ite political opposition, saying it is only acting to preserve Bahrain’s national security.
Popular in World
-
Paris prosecutor: Accident seen as likely cause of Notre Dame fire
-
Notre-Dame fire extinguished: Paris fire service
-
Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire - firefighters
-
MAP: The Notre-Dame Cathedral fire
-
Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuild
-
Skyscraper housing Australia, UK embassies in Madrid evacuated after bomb threat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.