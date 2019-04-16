ANC veteran Achmat Semaar dies at 72
Politics
The ANC said Semaar died at his home on Monday.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) veteran Achmat Semaar has passed away at the age of 72.
The ANC said that Semaar died at his home on Monday.
Semaar is the father of politics journalist Karima Brown.
He has been described as a legend of Mitchells Plain.
Semaar will be remembered as a freedom fighter involved in the daily challenges of ordinary South Africans.
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the ANC was deeply saddened.
His daughter, Brown, said that Semaar was a father to all and lived for the ANC.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.