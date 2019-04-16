ANC veteran Achmat Semaar dies at 72

The ANC said Semaar died at his home on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) veteran Achmat Semaar has passed away at the age of 72.

Semaar is the father of politics journalist Karima Brown.

He has been described as a legend of Mitchells Plain.

Semaar will be remembered as a freedom fighter involved in the daily challenges of ordinary South Africans.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the ANC was deeply saddened.

His daughter, Brown, said that Semaar was a father to all and lived for the ANC.