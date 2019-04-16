Alex protest convenor: Mashaba made a mistake claiming residents were drunk

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba received a hostile reception in Alexandra and was booed by the residents who also tore up copies of a plan he was meant to present.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement says that Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba made a blunder by criticising residents on social media and claiming that they were drunk.

Mashaba went to the township on Monday night, two weeks after protests began over a lack of service delivery.

He received a hostile reception and was booed by the residents, who also tore up copies of a plan he was meant to present.

WATCH: 'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residents

Alexandra protest convenor Sandile Mavundla said that the mayor was supposed to apologise first before he started addressing them.

"He was supposed to retract all those statements and apologise publically, that 'guys, I've made mistakes.' I'm not a drinker, I don't even know the taste of alcohol, it's not like it was unruly...if you disrespect people, why do you want people to respect you?"

Mashaba has insisted that he went out of his way to deal with residents' issues but was not given a chance to.

"I went out of my normal prescribed legislative framework of the IDP so that I deal specifically with the issues of Alexandra and that presentation is available for the world to see."

He said that he has proof that those attending the scheduled meeting were intoxicated.

There is huge difference between the residents of Alexandra and rented and drunk ANC thugs brought in to disrupt an official government meeting. Please get yourself a copy of my presentation to get to see what ANC does not want exposed https://t.co/lPeELVqARf — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 15, 2019

GALLERY: Alex residents disrupt, jeer Mashaba at meeting