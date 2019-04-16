Actress Loughlin pleads not guilty in college bribery scam

-
Luthuli family: We'll only be free when we have our ancestral land backLocal
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
Factbox - Brexit delayed: What happens nextWorld
-
Taiwan president says island not intimidated by Chinese military drillsWorld
-
Luthuli family: We'll only be free when we have our ancestral land backLocal
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
WSU condemns murder of student at Mthatha campusLocal
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IECPolitics
-
It’s not your birthright to be elected to Parliament, ANC tells membersPolitics
-
Magashule: It’s time ANC takes the WC back from DAPolitics
-
FFP's Marais: Is Orania really any different to Ulundi?Politics
-
Limpopo ANC PEC member approaches court over Parly list exclusionPolitics
-
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterancePolitics
-
Magashule could be fined if found guilty of flouting IEC code of conductPolitics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
-
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at himPolitics
-
Magashule stands by 'umlungu' comment, despite criticism from ANC vetsPolitics
-
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IECPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged with fraud by German prosecutorsBusiness
-
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hikeLocal
-
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Petra Diamonds' new CEO to work on strategy, seeks stability firstBusiness
-
SA tourism body optimistic government will regulate ‘unfair’ AirbnbBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Holomisa back in PIC inquiry hot seatPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Trump touts Cher's worries over LA immigrantsLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia ClarkeLifestyle
-
Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for saleLifestyle
-
Laughter & tears: 'Game of Thrones' fans fired up for final seasonLifestyle
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
-
It's written in the stars - Meghan's royal baby will be boldLifestyle
-
SA fans stay up late for premiere of final season of 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
Michelle Obama charms British crowd with praise for Queen ElizabethLifestyle
-
Cardi B: I'm a really good motherLifestyle
-
CT boy who survived shooting to represent SA at international soccer tourSport
-
Woods climbs to world no. 6, Johnson retakes top spotSport
-
Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?Sport
-
India go for 'big match' experience in World Cup picksSport
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel BaySport
Popular Topics
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
-
'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitutionLocal
-
Gauteng rocked by service delivery protestsLocal
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
Actress Loughlin pleads not guilty in college bribery scam
Loughlin (54) and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in 2016 and 2017 so that their two daughters could gain entrance into the University of Southern California (USC) by posing as members of the rowing team.
NEW YORK - American actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to secure their daughters' entry into a prestigious California university, on Monday pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges.
The couple waived their right to appear before a judge to be formally accused and entered their pleas through documents filed by their attorneys, according to documents seen by AFP.
Full House star Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 50 people - including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman - indicted in the wide-ranging college bribery scandal.
Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT college entrance exam score.
Loughlin (54) and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in 2016 and 2017 so that their two daughters could gain entrance into the University of Southern California (USC) by posing as members of the rowing team.
Their charges of money laundering and bank fraud carry a penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
The ringleader behind the college admissions scam, William "Rick" Singer, who authorities say was paid about $25 million to bribe coaches and university administrators has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.
Besides USC, some of the universities targeted in the elaborate cheating scam include Yale, Stanford, UCLA and Georgetown. None of the schools or the students have been charged in the case.
According to prosecutors, the accused parents paid a firm run by Singer to cheat on college entrance exams for their children or to bribe coaches to help non-athletic students get scholarships.
More in Lifestyle
-
Trump touts Cher's worries over LA immigrants10 hours ago
-
'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia Clarke12 hours ago
-
Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for sale13 hours ago
-
Laughter & tears: 'Game of Thrones' fans fired up for final season16 hours ago
-
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fans19 hours ago
-
It's written in the stars - Meghan's royal baby will be bold21 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.