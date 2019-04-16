ACDP confident of being in govt without help after elections
The party wants to fly solo and is pumping its resources into a campaign it hopes will win the hearts of Western Cape voters.
CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) will be in government after the May elections and won't need any help from other parties.
That's according to the party's provincial leader Ferlon Christians, who believes that they have garnered enough support heading into the 8 May elections.
The ACDP has over the last 10 years only had three members in the National Assembly and one in the provincial legislature.
The ACDP has historically been seen as a partner to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape.
But this time around the party wants to fly solo and is pumping its resources into a campaign it hopes will win the hearts of Western Cape voters.
The party is campaigning on Godly values and principles.
Christians said he is confident of an outright win: “It might sound arrogant, but we are not thinking of anything else. We are working, we’ve started with a plan more than two years ago to try and get more than 50% of the Western Cape.”
The ACDP has shown no growth since the 2009 and 2014 elections.
Earlier this year, the party saw a 20% increase in the votes in a by-election held in Bonteheuwel which is considered a DA-stronghold.
