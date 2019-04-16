38 protesters arrested after Kwaggafontein protest turns violent

Residents are protesting over a lack of services in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police have arrested 38 people in Kwaggafontein after they torched offices, vandalised computers and looted foreign-owned shops.

The unrest started on Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Residents are protesting over a lack of services in the area.

The demonstrations have also spread to nearby areas, including Baberton.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says: “The Kwaggafontein protest continued up until the early hours of the morning. Our police were busy making sure that the area is declared safe; the road which was barricaded, the Moloto Road, has been opened.

“Our police will remain in that area up until everything returns to normalcy .”