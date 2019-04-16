Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bail

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bail

It is understood the pair first appeared in court last month on fraud charges and have been in custody since then.

The 'miracle' performed at Alleluia Ministries International. Picture: Alph Lukau.
The 'miracle' performed at Alleluia Ministries International. Picture: Alph Lukau.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed two women will apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with the fake resurrection of Brighton Moyo.

It is understood the pair first appeared in court last month on fraud charges and have been in custody since then.

Various church leaders laid formal complaints at the Sandton police station against pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International who performed the public spectacle.

A video of the ruse - showing Moyo emerging from a coffin – went viral and led many congregants to believe he had been brought back to life.

WATCH: Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA