Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bail
It is understood the pair first appeared in court last month on fraud charges and have been in custody since then.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed two women will apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with the fake resurrection of Brighton Moyo.
Various church leaders laid formal complaints at the Sandton police station against pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International who performed the public spectacle.
A video of the ruse - showing Moyo emerging from a coffin – went viral and led many congregants to believe he had been brought back to life.
