2 held over fatal stabbing of elderly woman in EC

There has been praise for police after suspects were arrested for the stabbing of a 75-year-old woman during a house robbery last year.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old woman in Butterworth.

She was apparently stabbed during a house robbery last year.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu praised police detective for tracing and arresting the suspects.

“He condemned the murder of an elderly woman who could not defend herself,” Manatha said.