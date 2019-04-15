Zille pleased with Parly praise for reducing WC unemployment rate
The unemployment rate in the province dropped to 19.3%, which is 14 percentage points lower than the national average.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says that she’s pleased to have received a letter from the National Assembly congratulating her for reducing unemployment in the province to the lowest in the country.
Zille also said that she's taken a step back in campaigning ahead of next month’s elections.
“I’ve taken a step back because I'm not the leader of the party anymore. The leader of the party leads a campaign, not someone who used to be a leader of the party.
“I’m the premier of the Western Cape, I’ve got no role at all in the party but when the party asks me to do something, I do so.”
