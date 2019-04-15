WSU condemns murder of student at Mthatha campus

The man was assaulted by fellow students and thrown off a third-floor balcony after he was accused of stealing cellphones and laptops over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN – The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has condemned the murder of a student at its Mthatha campus in East London.

"We are working very closely with SAPS and assisting them as much as possible with the investigation that they are currently carrying out.

"University management would like to see a complete stamp out of all sorts of violence that lead to murders such as these, because this is not the first murder we have had to deal with a situation where students have attacked each other and killed each other," said WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo.