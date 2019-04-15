Woods climbs to world no. 6, Johnson retakes top spot
Woods' next target may be a return to the top of the rankings, where he spent a record 683 weeks between 1997 and 2014, including 281 consecutively.
PARIS - Tiger Woods continued his stunning rise up the world rankings on Monday by officially returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2014 after his dramatic fifth Masters win.
The 43-year-old climbed six spots to sixth after a one-shot victory at Augusta National which crowned one of the greatest comeback stories in sport with a first major title since the 2008 US Open.
Woods' next target may be a return to the top of the rankings, where he spent a record 683 weeks between 1997 and 2014, including 281 consecutively.
He was ranked outside the top 1,000 in November 2017 when he embarked on his comeback from a fourth back surgery, but now has the top five of Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in his sights.
Johnson reclaimed the world number one ranking from Rose just a week after losing it to the Englishman, thanks to his tied-second finish behind Woods as Rose missed the Masters cut for the first time in his career.
Koepka jumped back above McIlroy to third despite narrowly missing out on a fourth major title in just seven attempts.
Xander Schauffele, the other runner-up in Georgia, moved up one place to ninth.
World top 20:
Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.01 average pts (+1)
Justin Rose (ENG) 9.20 (-1)
Brooks Koepka (USA) 8.96 (+1)
Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.32 (-1)
Justin Thomas (USA) 8.04
Tiger Woods (USA) 7.74 (+6)
Francesco Molinari (ITA) 7.43
Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.24 (-2)
Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.56 (+1)
Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.00 (-1)
Jon Rahm (ESP) 5.98 (-3)
Paul Casey (ENG) 5.40 (-1)
Jason Day (AUS) 5.23 (+1)
Tony Finau (USA) 5.15 (+1)
Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 5.02 (-2)
Matt Kuchar (USA) 4.87
Bubba Watson (USA) 4.60
Patrick Cantlay (USA) 4.36 (+3)
Patrick Reed (USA) 4.35 (-1)
Webb Simpson (USA) 4.22 (+3)
Popular in Sport
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay
-
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters win
-
Sundowns reach semi-finals as Ahly make tame exit from Africa
-
India go for 'big match' experience in World Cup picks
-
Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?
-
Two Oceans Ultra and half-marathon road closures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.